Hazelight Studios teases that it's working on something 'real good'

The studio behind Brothers: Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out, and It Takes Two said it has 'stuff cooking' that it will share more details on later this year.
TJ Denzer
Image via Hazelight Studios
2

Hazelight Studios has had a lot of success in the decade that it’s been around, but that doesn’t mean it’s not working on something new. In fact, the studio claims it will have some exciting news to share this year. In celebrating its 10-year anniversary and the games that got it to this point, Hazelight also shared that it is working on its next big thing and will be able to talk about it before the end of 2024.

Hazelight gave a light tease of its upcoming work via the studio’s social media this week. While the post was mostly about the studio’s 10th anniversary, it also shared a glimpse of what’s ahead for Hazelight.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard Hazelight is up to something new this year. At the tail end of March 2024, the studio also celebrated a sales milestone with another hit game, It Takes Two, crossing over 16 million units sold since launch. Hazelight ended that celebration in saying “What a way to start off a very exciting year,” coyly suggesting that it has plans for 2024.

This week’s tweets seem to confirm the suspicion that Hazelight has something big up its sleeve this year. We still have no idea what it is yet, so stay tuned for more information as soon as it drops.

