It Takes Two is getting adapted for film & TV by Hazelight Studios Hazelight Studios has partnered with dj2 Entertainment for TV and movie adaptations of It Takes Two.

It Takes Two was one of the pleasant surprises of the early 2021 release slate, delivering a competent co-op experience with memorable moments and characters. The game’s popularity was enough to earn it the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards, and it will now serve as the source material for new adaptations. Developer Hazelight has partnered with dj2 Entertainment to create a film and television show based on It Takes Two.

It was first reported by Variety that Hazelight Studios and dj2 Entertainment would be collaborating to adapt It Takes Two for film and TV. Josef Fares, founder and Creative Director at Hazelight Studios shared the following statement on the news. “Creating the world and story in ‘It Takes Two’ was so much fun for me and the team. Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television.”

With an emphasis on story, it’s not hard to see how It Takes Two could translate to other mediums. However, it is a bit curious that the game is seemingly getting a television series and a film. It’s unclear in what ways these two projects will differentiate from each other, or how work will be separated between them.

Both It Takes Two adaptations are in the early pre-production phases, so there’s no cast or filmmakers confirmed to be working on the projects. We here at Shacknews for big fans of the game, as it took home our award for best strategy game and placed in the top 10 for our favorite games of 2021. It’s just the latest popular video game to get a film or television adaptation.