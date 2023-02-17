Everything we saw at the Gaming at Apple Dev Showcase
We recently had the opportunity to see a variety of games available on Apple platforms from the highly anticipated Honkai: Star Rail to The Medium running on Mac hardware.
The upcoming offering from miHoYo is a visual stunner with silkpunk-inspired themes and addictive turn-based combat.