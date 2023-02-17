Everything we saw at the Gaming at Apple Dev Showcase

We were recently invited to a Gaming at Apple Dev Showcase event, during which we saw a number of games available on Apple platforms. From the already available LEGO Star Wars Castaways, to upcoming releases like Honkai: Star Rail from HoYoverse, here’s a look at all of the highlights from Apple’s recent Dev Showcase event!

Honkai: Star Rail

Described as a “silkpunk” adventure, Honkai: Star Rail marks the miHoYo’s first foray into turn-based combat. Not only does the game look visually stunning on Apple platforms like iPad, it promises a wealth of content from three initial planets to explore, dozens of characters to get acquainted with, and other features including dazzling music and the promise of regular update support similar to what miHoYo has already been doing with Genshin Impact. For more on Honkai: Star Rail, be sure to give our preview a read!

LEGO Star Wars Castaways

LEGO Star Wars Castaways is one that’s already available on Apple platforms via Apple Arcade, and one we quickly found ourselves hooked on when testing it out on Apple TV. For those unfamiliar, the game boasts a wealth of content including a totally new LEGO Star Wars story that sees players fixing corrupted archives on a mysterious island.

With this setup, players can relive classic Star Wars moments by running through simulations with other activities on offer including being able to create your own custom LEGO Star Wars character, race ships like the X-Wing, engage in a variety of hub world activities with your friends online, interact with unique NPCs, and more. Trust us when we say that this one’s a must-play not only for LEGO and Star Wars fans, but anyone looking for something to dump hours and hours of time into. For more on LEGO Star Wars Castaways, head over to the game’s official website.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Great news for Call of Duty fans looking to play Warzone on-the-go, particularly on Apple platforms like iPhone, as we got to see the game running impressively well on mobile devices. As confirmed by the team during the Gaming at Apple Dev Showcase, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was built expressly for mobile with optimized movement, aiming, weapon handling, physics and more.

It supports up to 120 live players, customized mobile content including mobile-specific events and custom playlists, synchronous cross-play play across iOS and Android, cross-progression, and the return of the fan-favorite Verdansk map. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to release on iOS and Android devices sometime later this year. To prepare for the release, pre-registration is currently open. For more on Call of Duty: Mobile and to pre-register, head over to the game’s official website.

Run Legends

We love indies here at Shacknews and were excited to be able to play one at the Gaming at Apple Dev Showcase event that’s currently being developed by the team at Talofa Games called Run Legends. Run Legends is described as the “first-ever fitness game that you can play synchronously with your friends, no matter where they are in the world.”

We tested the game on iPhone with our movement controlling the actions of our characters, with quicker movements like running unleashing attacks, to slower movements doing things like restoring health. Missions are done in short intervals between 5 to 15 minutes, with the ability to play hands free thanks to an announcer called an Operator calling out you and your team’s actions. We had a lot of fun with this one, and if you’re curious to try it yourself, registration for the game’s Open Beta is currently open. For more on Run Legends, or to sign up for the Open Beta, be sure to check out the official website for Talofa Games.

The Medium on Mac

Bloober Team have been incredibly busy as of late with the company not only working on a highly anticipated remake of Silent Hill 2 along with the previously announced Layers of Fears, but it’s also bringing games like The Medium to Mac. We had the opportunity to demo The Medium on Mac and found that despite intense graphics including dual reality split-screen rendering two scenes simultaneously, with Marianne in both the real world and spirit realm, the game runs impressively well on the platform. The Medium is set to release on Macs with Apple silicon sometime later this summer. For more on The Medium on Mac, be sure to check out Bloober Team’s latest announcement trailer.

Overall, gaming on Apple devices has never looked better with a smorgasbord of content to play now like LEGO Star Wars Castaways, or look forward to in the future like Honkai: Star Rail and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Looking for more on Apple? Check out some of our previous coverage on topics including Apple’s reveal of its M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and Apple announcing new user data protection features for iCloud and iMessage.