Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.3 will conclude the Penacony storyline The Astral Express is heading back to The Xianzhou Luofu in its next expansion.

Through a special livestream and a Summer Game Fest trailer, Hoyoverse has revealed what’s next for Honkai: Star Rail. The game’s next update, Version 2.3, will be released on June 19 and bring about the end of the Penacony storyline. It’ll also introduce the game’s next storyline, which returns to a familiar location and introduces new faces.

The “Farewel, Penacony” trailer was shared by Hoyoverse this morning and provides a cinematic tease for what’s to come in the finale of the storyline. It features several characters who were introduced in Penacony, including Jade, who will be featured on the next Event Warp.

During Summer Game Fest, a second trailer gave us a look at The Xianzhou Luofu Wardance, the next chapter of the Honkai: Star Rail story. It’ll introduce characters such as Yunli, Jiaoqiu, and Lingsha. It’ll also introduce Swordmaster March 7, a new version of one of the game’s first characters.

Honkai: Star Rail was one of many games featured at Summer Game Fest 2024, which we have a comprehensive list of for you here on Shacknews. You can also count on us for the latest Honkai: Star Rail updates.