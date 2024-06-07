New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.3 will conclude the Penacony storyline

The Astral Express is heading back to The Xianzhou Luofu in its next expansion.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Hoyoverse
1

Through a special livestream and a Summer Game Fest trailer, Hoyoverse has revealed what’s next for Honkai: Star Rail. The game’s next update, Version 2.3, will be released on June 19 and bring about the end of the Penacony storyline. It’ll also introduce the game’s next storyline, which returns to a familiar location and introduces new faces.

The “Farewel, Penacony” trailer was shared by Hoyoverse this morning and provides a cinematic tease for what’s to come in the finale of the storyline. It features several characters who were introduced in Penacony, including Jade, who will be featured on the next Event Warp.

During Summer Game Fest, a second trailer gave us a look at The Xianzhou Luofu Wardance, the next chapter of the Honkai: Star Rail story. It’ll introduce characters such as Yunli, Jiaoqiu, and Lingsha. It’ll also introduce Swordmaster March 7, a new version of one of the game’s first characters.

Honkai: Star Rail was one of many games featured at Summer Game Fest 2024, which we have a comprehensive list of for you here on Shacknews. You can also count on us for the latest Honkai: Star Rail updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola