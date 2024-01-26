New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.0 arrives on February 6

Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha will debut in Honkai: Star Rail's next update.
Donovan Erskine
Hoyoverse
As Honkai: Star Rail’s 1.6 version draws to a close, players are growing increasingly curious about what’s next for the sci-fi RPG. After some teases over the past couple of weeks, Hoyoverse has officially announced that Honkai: Star Rail’s 2.0 update will be released on February 6, 2024. With it comes a handful of new playable characters and some familiar faces.

Hoyoverse provided a new look at the characters and setting of Star Rail Version 2.0 in a musical trailer this morning. It features the likes of Black Swan (Wind, Nihility), Sparkle (Quantum, Harmony), and Misha (Ice, Destruction), three new characters that will be featured in Event Warps during the next update. As for returning faces, Imbibitor Lunae and Jing Yuan will return to the Event Warp over the course of the update.

Version 2.0 will take the Astral Express to Penacony, a location that’s been heavily teased in the game previously. Penacony will be home to the newest Trailblaze Continuance missions, and is where players will meet the game’s newest characters. The story of Penacony will span versions 2.0 and 2.2, wrapping up with an epilogue in Version 2.3.

Sparkle standing on the streets of Penacony.

Source: Hoyoverse

We’re less than two weeks away from the release of Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.0. Stick around here on Shacknews for the latest Honkai: Star Rail news and updates.

