Dr. Ratio trailer introduces Honkai: Star Rail's free 5-Star character Dr. Ratio will be free to claim for all Honkai: Star Rail players next week.

Next week, Honkai: Star Rail’s current event banners will conclude, ushering in new ones in their place. One of these new banners will feature Dr. Ratio (The Hunt/Imaginary), a new character that all players will receive for free as a thank you for Honkai: Star Rail winning best mobile game at The Game Awards. Hoyoverse has provided a proper introduction to Dr. Ratio in a new trailer.

The cinematic trailer for Dr. Ratio was released on the Honkai: Star Rail YouTube channel this morning and gives us a fresh look at the new addition to the roster. Described as a scholar and educator, Dr. Ratio values knowledge over all else, and looks down at those he deems to be ignorant. His design takes clear inspiration from ancient Greek philosophers.

As a character in The Hunt path, Dr. Ratio’s kit centers around single-target attacks that deal large amounts of damage. He’ll be the first Imaginary character to follow the path of The Hunt. His 5-star rating puts him in the upper echelon of Star Rail characters, but you won’t need to spend those valuable Stellar Jades on Special Passes for him (unless you want his Eidolons or signature Light Cone), as the character will be delivered as a free reward to the inbox of all players who log in while his banner is active.

With Dr. Ratio arriving soon, it’ll be interesting to see what the team at Hoyoverse is cooking up for Honkai: Star Rail, especially as the game nears its first anniversary in April.