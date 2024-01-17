How to claim Dr. Ratio for free - Honkai: Star Rail Here's how you can claim the free 5-Star character in Honkai: Star Rail.

Thanks to Honkai: Star Rail’s Mobile Game of the Year win at The Game Awards last month, Hoyoverse is giving away the game’s newest character, Dr. Ratio, for free. The noble scholar will be free to claim for all Star Rail players so long as they meet a couple of requirements. Here’s how you can claim Dr. Ratio for free and add him to your team in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to claim Dr. Ratio for free



Source: Hoyoverse

To claim Dr. Ratio, you’ll need to log into Honkai: Star Rail prior to the release of the 2.1 update, which is expected to arrive sometime in April 2024. You’ll also need to have completed the Trailblaze Mission “The Blue – A Moment of Peace,” which unlocks the game’s Mailbox feature. Once this is done, open the menu and select the Mailbox (the envelope icon). You should have an unopened reward that includes Dr. Ratio.

Honkai: Star Rail’s newest 5-Star character, Dr. Ratio is an Imaginary character on The Hunt path, meaning he’s designed to deal big damage with single-target attacks. His kit also excels when attacking enemies inflicted with debuffs, so you’ll want to pair Dr. Ratio with characters that can deal out status effects to enemies.

Although he’s free for all players, you’ll notice that Dr. Ratio is still featured in the latest Event Warp (alongside Kafka). Pulling duplicates of Dr. Ratio will reward you with Eidolons, which unlock additional bonuses for the character. He also has a signature Light Cone, which you can pull for if you really want to take him to the next level.

That’s how you can claim Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail. It’s not often that Hoyoverse hands out a 5-Star character for free, so you’ll want to make sure you take advantage of this opportunity.