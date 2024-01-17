New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to claim Dr. Ratio for free - Honkai: Star Rail

Here's how you can claim the free 5-Star character in Honkai: Star Rail.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Hoyoverse
1

Thanks to Honkai: Star Rail’s Mobile Game of the Year win at The Game Awards last month, Hoyoverse is giving away the game’s newest character, Dr. Ratio, for free. The noble scholar will be free to claim for all Star Rail players so long as they meet a couple of requirements. Here’s how you can claim Dr. Ratio for free and add him to your team in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to claim Dr. Ratio for free

Dr. Ratio posing with his fingers in the L shape.

Source: Hoyoverse

To claim Dr. Ratio, you’ll need to log into Honkai: Star Rail prior to the release of the 2.1 update, which is expected to arrive sometime in April 2024. You’ll also need to have completed the Trailblaze Mission “The Blue – A Moment of Peace,” which unlocks the game’s Mailbox feature. Once this is done, open the menu and select the Mailbox (the envelope icon). You should have an unopened reward that includes Dr. Ratio.

Honkai: Star Rail’s newest 5-Star character, Dr. Ratio is an Imaginary character on The Hunt path, meaning he’s designed to deal big damage with single-target attacks. His kit also excels when attacking enemies inflicted with debuffs, so you’ll want to pair Dr. Ratio with characters that can deal out status effects to enemies.

Although he’s free for all players, you’ll notice that Dr. Ratio is still featured in the latest Event Warp (alongside Kafka). Pulling duplicates of Dr. Ratio will reward you with Eidolons, which unlock additional bonuses for the character. He also has a signature Light Cone, which you can pull for if you really want to take him to the next level.

That’s how you can claim Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail. It’s not often that Hoyoverse hands out a 5-Star character for free, so you’ll want to make sure you take advantage of this opportunity.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola