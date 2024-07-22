Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.4 returns to the Xianzhou Luofu this month HSR is introducing new faces in familiar places in its next major update.

With the Penacony storyline officially wrapped up, the next destination for the Astral Express is set: the Xianzhou Luofu. This location was featured in a previous story arc of HoYoverse’s sci-fi RPG, but there will be new characters at play this time around. This includes the addition of new 5-star characters Yunli and Jiaoqiu.

HoYoverse spilled the details about Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.4 during a Special Program livestream last week. Releasing on July 31, 2024, the latest story arch returns to the Xianzhou Luofu, where players will check in with characters like Hanya and Xueyi in the newly added Shackling Prison area. The latest story chapter will also introduce Yunli (Destruction, Physical) and Jiaoqiu (Nihility, Fire), who will be attainable via Event Warps over the course of Version 2.4.

HoYoverse has also confirmed that Sparkle and Huohuo will re-run alongside the new characters during Version 2.4’s Event Warps. The developer has revealed that it’s working on a collaboration with the Fate/stay night anime, which is targeting a Q3 2025 release.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.4 is a little over a week away and will deliver a new batch of content to dig through. If you want to keep up with everything new in HSR, stay right here on Shacknews.