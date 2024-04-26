Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.2 adds Robin and Boothill next month Hoyoverse has also stated that this expansion will bring the Penacony story to a climax.

Hoyoverse has officially announced Version 2.2 for Honkai: Star Rail. The upcoming patch will add more story missions and introduce new characters on the Event Warp. We already knew the update would arrive in May, but the developer has confirmed that Honkai: Star Rail version 2.2 will release on May 8, 2024.

Hoyoverse revealed Version 2.2 in a trailer titled “Then Wake to Weep.” The cinematic features the Astral Express crew and several familiar faces from Penacony as they prepare for the upcoming release of Robin’s new album. In true HSR fashion, the trailer also teases a major confrontation. In announcing the update, Hoyoverse said Version 2.2 will bring the Penacony arc to a climax.

Most notably, Version 2.2 will introduce Honkai: Star Rail’s two new playable characters, Boothill (Physical, The Hunt) and Robin (Physical, Harmony). Robin will run first, with Topaz rerunning alongside her. This Event Warp will be followed up by Boothill, who will be featured alongside Fu Xuan’s rerun.

If you're looking to pick up one of HSR's new characters, or nab one of the rerunning characters, you might want to start collecting those Stellar Jades now.