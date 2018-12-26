Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset review
The GSP 370 is a good wireless gaming headset, but it didn't quite meet my unique needs, and that breaks my heart.
The GSP 370 is a good wireless gaming headset, but it didn't quite meet my unique needs, and that breaks my heart.
If you've got this much cash laying around, perhaps you'd be interested in a massive gaming chair with triple monitors for some reason.
We took the Razer BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard for a spin to see if it was worth the price tag. Our review.
The Stratus Duo is as sturdy as any controller on the market with great wireless capabilities, but does it hold up during intense online gameplay?
The Raspberry Pi Foundation opened its first physical retail location in Cambridge, UK.
Razer's new Quartz Pink lineup is stunning, with several different pieces to choose from.
The stock has nearly been cleared from Nvidia's stores and will be off retail shelves soon as well.
During their CES 2019 keynote, AMD revealed their 7nm version of the Vega GPU architecture to the world.
Pick up the Razer Turret keyboard and mouse for some serious gaming on your Xbox One.
A special project for Microsoft's Xbox team opens the world of gaming to a whole new audience. Increased accessibility and modularity make the Xbox Adaptive Controller the best new hardware of 2018.