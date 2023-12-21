Shacknews Outstanding Achievement in Accessibility 2023 - PlayStation Access Controller

PlayStation’s answer to Xbox’s impeccable Adaptive Controller was honestly a long time coming, but once it hit, it was a bullseye. The PlayStation Access Controller is an impeccably modifiable device build to fit nearly any need a player could have. Built with the aid of consultation from disabled players and organizations that represent the disabled community, the Access Controller brought a much-needed option for unique player needs to the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation Access Controller, at its core, is a circular pad with an arcade-like ball stick can be removed or adjusted to various points around the controller. Likewise, each of the buttons on the Access controller can be removed and replaced with different buttons, including curved and overhanging button pads. There are also plugs on the PlayStation Access controller that allow you to hook it up to various accessibility inputs such as pedals, switches, and triggers. Just as well, if any of the button inputs are in inconvenient places for your playing needs, the Access Controller’s buttons can be swapped and moved around the circle for your convenience.

PlayStation designed an entire suite of connectivity and options that cater entirely to the Access Controller as you aim to set up your perfect and personalized gaming experience. You can make numerous profiles for both different users and unique game styles. Playing a racing game and want to adjust the button and stick dead zones when it comes to stearing and acceleration? You can. Want to utilize a setup that makes use of the PS5 DualSense controller in addition to the Access controller? You can.

This combination of hardware and software catering and customization put the PlayStation Access Controller on our shortlist of outstanding achievements in accessibility. It may have been a longtime coming behind the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but when you look at the resulting product, it’s a case of better late than never. Well done by Sony for coming together with disabled gamers and organizations to create something so exhaustively comprehensive in meeting player needs.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.