Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations Corsair's EPS was almost directly in line with analyst expectations, but it managed a beat on revenue.

Corsair has posted its Q3 2023 earnings results, and with it, the latest stats on the gaming peripheral and hardware company’s business and health. Corsair has continued to do well with its own keyboards, headsets, mice, and more alongside Elgato, which still produces some of the most used livestreaming gear out there. For Q3, Corsair managed to put up a beat on revenue versus analyst estimates. Corsair’s earnings-per-share (EPS) for the quarter ended up nearly right in line with expectations.

Corsair posted its Q3 2023 earnings results and the above stats in a press release on its investor relations website this week. For its revenue, Corsair put up a revenue of $362.2 million USD. This was up against Wall Street consensus estimates, which called for around $347 million. For EPS, Wall Street expected around $0.13 per share. Meanwhile, Whisper Number called for $0.14 per share in its estimates. Corsair ended up at $0.13 per share, in line with expectations.

Corsair (CRSR) stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of the company's Q3 2023 earnings results.

Corsair has continued to be a leader in the gaming peripheral and hardware industry. It has also acquired some key groups to help bolster its catalogue, including streaming hardware company Elgato, specialized gamepad maker SCUF Gaming, and mechanical keyboard specialists Drop. With that, it had an incredibly varied offering of gaming hardware to offer to players worldwide.

The company may not have been able to post a beat on EPS, but its win in revenue in Q3 2023 shows Corsair still has plenty to offer to the gaming space. Stay tuned for more financial results as companies post their latest fiscal quarterly finishes.