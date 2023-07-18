Corsair (CRSR) to acquire Drop mechanical keyboard company Drop joins companies like Elgato, Origin, and SCUF Gaming under the Corsair umbrella.

PC hardware company Corsair continues to add to its growing portfolio. On Monday, the company announced that it would acquire assets from peripheral company Drop. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Drop (formerly known as Massdrop) is known mainly for mechanical keyboard parts, including assembly kits and premium keycaps. The company also endeared itself to the pop culture enthusiast with licensed tie-ins with properties like The Lord of the Rings and Marvel.



Source: Drop

"Personalized Keyboards that can be modified by the consumer is one of the fastest growing trends in the gaming peripheral space," Corsair founder and CEO Andy Paul said via press release. "Drop has proven to be one of the leaders in this space and with Corsair’s global footprint, we expect to significantly grow the Drop brand worldwide. We are also excited to be able to offer specialized Corsair and Elgato products to the enthusiast community that Drop is engaged with."

Expect Drop to remain a separate entity within the Corsair label. That's in line with Corsair's various other acquisitions, including Elgato and SCUF Gaming. Drop hopes that Corsair's resources will lead to a brighter future and some exciting new products.

"Being a part of Corsair will help our team deliver more of what you love," CEO Jef Holove said on the Drop website. "You'll see new products from us soon that Corsair is just as excited about as we were in creating them. You’ll see new collabs with community favorites. Access to a world class supply chain will make getting you those products more reliable. With a global logistics capability behind us, we’ll also be able to do a fundamentally better job serving all of you outside the US who just want an easier, more affordable way to get the products you covet."

Corsair (CRSR) peaked on Monday with a share price of $17.50 following the Drop acquisition. The stock has since leveled off at $17.31 per share, as of the time of this post. We'll continue to watch Corsair and its future here at Shacknews, so keep it here for any updates.