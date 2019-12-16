Corsair acquires pro gaming controller company SCUF Gaming It would appear pro controller company SCUF Gaming is joining the ranks of fellow peripheral company Corsair in a new deal.

If you’ve spent any time following the likes of professional Call of Duty, Major League Gaming, or any other esport where consoles are involved, you may have heard of SCUF Gaming. SCUF makes a pretty good top-of-the-line gamepad and has been the official controller partner of many esports events and organizations. Even so, it would appear that SCUF is about to join the ranks of PC peripheral company Corsair as the latter prepares to close a deal to acquire SCUF Gaming.

Corsair announced their intended acquisition of SCUF Gaming on December 16, 2019 via the Corsair company Twitter and a press release on their website. Corsair will be acquiring the SCUF Gaming brand for an undisclosed amount and the deal is expected to be finalized within the next month. Corsair made no bones about wishing to acquire a brand trusted by several major organizations and players in competition.

“SCUF leads the market for performance controllers and are a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals,” Founder and CEO of CORSAIR Andy Paul said of the deal. “SCUF will make an excellent and winning addition to the vast lineup of award-winning CORSAIR and Elgato products.”

As mentioned, SCUF joins Elgato in the list of notable Corsair acquirements, having been bought by Corsair in 2018. SCUF itself has been the partner of MLG, Call of Duty World League, and many other esports organizations for many years now, and features a number of modular controllers for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 4 built to match the needs and specifications of players, whatever they may be. With SCUF coming under the Corsair banner alongside Elgato, it would appear that Corsair is in position to be a strong force among streaming and esports tech for the foreseeable future.

With the revamped Call of Duty League about to kick off in 2020, we’re likely to hear plenty more from Corsair and SCUF in the new year of competition.

[Featured Image by Corsair]