2020 Call of Duty League World Tour schedule announced As Call of Duty League gears up for its 2020 season, we finally know where and when to catch the action with the newly released World Tour schedule.

When it comes to the 2020 season of Call of Duty esports, there’s a lot of questions on the table. Activision has redesigned the competitive scene from the ground up with new city franchises and it’s going to be a wild new year with arguably the strongest Call of Duty game in some time at its core. One question that was answered today was where teams will compete and when. A new schedule has been released detailing the date and locations of COD League’s World Tour in 2020.

The Call of Duty League released a full schedule for the 2020 World Tour on November 7, 2020 alongside fresh details regarding competition in the new year. A total of 22 locations and event dates have been announced with Midseason and Championship Weekend events to be determined later. You can check out a full list of the events and even opt in to get updates on any particular Call of Duty League event on the League’s website, but the full schedules are also posted in their entirety in the image below.

Each event will be played over the course of a weekend in each location for the entirety of the 2020 Call of Duty season.

In addition to the Midseason and Championship details, full match schedules per event are also expected to show up sometime in the near future. It would appear that Minnesota is set to kick off the new year of competition for Call of Duty League on January 24 to January 26.

All of the teams have been announced and Call of Duty Modern Warfare is out in the wild, so now some of the only details that remain are to see where the teams compete and who will rise above the rest. Hopefully patches like the upcoming nerfs to claymores and 725 shotgun will make it a balanced fight.

Is there a team you’re rooting for next year in the Call of Duty League? What do you want to see out of the new year of esports? Let us know in the ShackNews Chatty comment section below.