Fortnite Creative Director Don Mustard's Twitter Page hacked
Don Mustard doesn't seem like the type of guy to start Twitter beef with Keemstar.
Don Mustard doesn't seem like the type of guy to start Twitter beef with Keemstar.
The Group Facetime glitch that allowed users to listen in on other unsuspecting users is fixed in Apple's iOS 12.1.4 patch update.
Cook denies reports that Apple has been hacked by the Chinese.
This is a massive move against cheaters and a timely one with Red Dead Online right around the corner.
Tread lightly if you want to add this highly coveted functionality to your own console.
A dangerous text message made the rounds on PSN over the weekend, but all seems to be safe now.
Google usually shuts down services faster than this, and before hundreds of thousands of accounts are compromised.
The Reddit team is cooperating with law enforcement and taking steps to further secure the site.
The official PlayStation twitter account is most certainly in the hands of a third party but the rest we'll have to wait and see.
Blizzard seeks $8.5 million against cheat and hack distributor Bossland citing DMCA breach.