Sony acknowledges alleged ransomware breach & launches investigation The company was supposedly breached by a group that claimed to have 'compromised all of Sony systems' and intends to sell or publish the data.

Over the weekend, a cyber ransomware group caught the attention of many when it claimed to have breached all of Sony’s online systems and gathered a wealth of data from throughout the company. Now, Sony has commented on the matter, acknowledging the rumors and claiming that it has launched an investigation into the matter. It didn’t say much more than that at this time as the matter is still ongoing.

Sony shared a brief statement on the matter of the supposed breach in a statement to IGN. The statement follows a claim that a ransomware group known as Ransomed.vc breached Sony’s systems and had gathered a large amount of data it intends to either sell or publish. The group had already apparently reached out to Sony and claimed the company refused its threats to buy the data back.

“We have successfully compromissed [sic] all of sony systems,” Ransomed.vc claime, as reported by Cyber Security Connect. “We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data. Due to Sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE.”

According to Cyber Security Connect, Ransomware.vc posted on open and dark web sources about its breach of the Sony company and gathering its data for sale.

Source: Cyber Security Connect

To that end, Sony claims it is now moving on the situation and gathering information for further response to the matter.

“We are currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time,” it said in its brief statement to IGN.

It would seem that if the breach is real, Sony is ill-equipped to share any further information at the moment. Or perhaps it’s a bluff and Sony is investigation whether there was a valid breach in the first place. Either way, it’s cause for alarm. Sony is no stranger to massive breaches, including one that exposed the root key for the PlayStation 3 back in 2011.

Either way, Sony seems to be fully aware of the matter at least and is currently digging into it. Hopefully, the company will have more to tell PlayStation and further Sony customers in the near future. Stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.