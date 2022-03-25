Several arrested in relation to NVIDIA, Microsoft, & Samsung data hacks The London Police have arrested or are investigating several individuals who may have been part of the recent string of LAPSUS$ company hacks.

Over the course of the last month or so, there have been several reports of major technology and gaming companies getting hacked and data being breached, with one group claiming responsibility in most circumstances. LAPSUS$ has claimed to have got into and released corporate data from NVIDIA, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and Samsung, to name a few. However, some of the supposed LAPSUS$ group’s members may have been compromised, as in the UK, the London Police have claimed to have arrested individuals in relation to the hacks.

These reports come from the BBC, which detailed one of the arrests of supposed LAPSUS$ hackers in Oxford. A 16-year-old-teenager was accused of being a leader of the LAPSUS$ group and the London Police claimed to have arrested several more who may be related to the recent string of cyber attacks.

“Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a hacking group,” the London Police reported. “They have all been released under investigation. Our inquiries remain ongoing.”

Microsoft, Samsung, and NVIDIA are among the major corporations which LAPSUS$ claimed to have hacked over the last month.

LAPSUS$ has claimed responsibility for several high-profile data hacks over the course of the last month. One of the bigger incidents started with NVIDIA and saw data revealed online, including possible collaborative plans with Nintendo for an upgraded Switch model. Samsung was also hit by a hack in which LAPSUS$ claimed responsibility, compromising source code data for the company’s Galaxy mobile devices. It is unknown what will come of the arrests, but LAPSUS$ is also said to be based in South America, so it seems doubtful that marks the end of the group.

Still, with major action ongoing from authorities around the world, it also remains to be seen if LAPSUS$ is bold enough to continue to pursue further hacks of various companies. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for more updates.