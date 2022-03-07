Samsung confirms company was hacked, group that hit NVIDIA claims responsibility According to officials at Samsung, data pertaining to Samsung Galaxy mobile devices' source code and further company data were breached.

Samsung reportedly had a rough weekend as the target of a major company hack that recently took place. Following just after a similar major hack on NVIDIA, Samsung was reportedly hit by a similar data breach. The group that claimed to have hit NVIDIA is also claiming to be responsible for Samsung’s breach.

It was fairly recent that Samsung officials spoke to a data breach at the company, as reported by CNBC. Samsung made a statement after hacking group Lapsus$ claimed openly on its social channels that it had stolen around 190GBs of Samsung source code. Samsung officials did not confirm exactly how much was stolen or by who. However, the company did admit that its servers had been breached and company data was compromised.

Recent products like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have made the Galaxy series a popular choice for Android users.

Samsung did speak on a few of the details of the nature of the data that was breached and stolen in the recent hack.

“We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data,” Samsung told CNBC in its statement. “Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system. According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees.”

With Samsung’s Galaxy and Galxy Note products still getting regular new iterations, it remains to be seen what implications this latest hack will have. NVIDIA’s recent major hack ended up leaking various projects in development, as well as possible Nintendo Switch with DLSS. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.