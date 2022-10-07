Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Binance has $570 million of BNB tokens stolen in crypto hack

Nearly 2 million BNB tokens amounting to $570 million were taken during a recent cross-chain bridge hack.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Reuters
1

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is currently dealing with the aftermath of a massive hack, with the company confirming that a cross-chain bridge linking its BNB Chain was targeted on Thursday. With this cross-chain bridge exploit, hackers were able to move a substantial amount of BNB tokens off-network. Thus far, a reported 2 million BNB tokens were withdrawn which amounts to approximately $570 million based on current token prices.

To prevent further losses, Binance has been working with network validators to suspend the creation of new blocks on BSC, along with suspending all transaction processing in order to give a team of developers room to investigate the hack. According to a Binance spokesperson in a statement made to CNBC, the company presently has 26 active validators, with 44 total across various time zones.

Binance name and logo on a yellow background.
© Binance

“An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB. We have asked all validators to temporarily suspend BSC,” tweeted Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao. “The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly.”

It’s noted in reports from outlets like CNBC that BNB Chain has since resumed operations. Elaborating further on what happened in a blog post, the Binance team echoes what Changpeng Zhao tweeted in assuring that the “vast majority of the funds remain under control.”

BNB token value as of October 7, 2022 from CoinMarketCap showing the current price at $282.91.
© CoinMarketCap

As a result of the hack, the value of BNB dropped over 3 percent on Friday to $285.36 a coin according to CoinMarketCap. For more on the Binance hack, be sure to read through the full report from CNBC, and check out some of our previous coverage including Congress asking Binance alongside other digital asset exchange companies like Coinbase and FTX for additional info on the over $1 billion in crypto fraud that it’s investigating.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola