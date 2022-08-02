Nomad crypto bridge hack leads to nearly $200 million loss A recent update led to the discovery of an easily exploitable vulnerability and almost $200 million lost as a result.

Nomad, a cross-chain token bridge, has lost almost $200 million following a recent hack. The hack in question took place after Nomad pushed out an update that essentially made it easier for users to falsify transactions and withdraw funds that weren't theirs.

Once this exploit was discovered, word spread and hackers rushed to Nomad in a free-for-all grab. Nomad has since noted in a statement made to Coindesk that law enforcement has been contacted and an investigation into the accounts involved is ongoing.

“An investigation is ongoing and leading firms for blockchain intelligence and forensics have been retained. We have notified law enforcement and are working around the clock to address the situation and provide timely updates. Our goal is to identify the accounts involved and to trace and recover the funds.”

10/ It turns out that during a routine upgrade, the Nomad team initialized the trusted root to be 0x00. To be clear, using zero values as initialization values is a common practice. Unfortunately, in this case it had a tiny side effect of auto-proving every message pic.twitter.com/fA3XbNW9qT — samczsun (@samczsun) August 2, 2022

To help further understand how a hack of this magnitude could happen, there’s an enlightening Twitter thread from Paradigm security researcher Samczun that elaborates on how users managed to swipe nearly $200 million from Nomad.

“It turns out that during a routine upgrade, the Nomad team initialized the trusted root to be 0x00. To be clear, using zero values as initialization values is a common practice. Unfortunately, in this case it had a tiny side effect of auto-proving every message,” Samczun explained on Twitter.



“This is why the hack was so chaotic - you didn’t need to know about Solidity or Merkle Trees or anything like that. All you had to do was find a transaction that worked, find/replace the other person’s address with yours, and then re-broadcast it.”

Another interesting detail, as reported by PC Gamer, is that five days prior to the Nomad hack the company had actually raised $22.4 million in a seed round with investors including the likes of Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com, and OpenSea. With this seed round, Nomad had been valued at approximately $225 million.

Now that you're caught up on what's happening with Nomad, we're curious to hear your thoughts. Do you know anyone affected by the Nomad hack?