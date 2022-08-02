Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nomad crypto bridge hack leads to nearly $200 million loss

A recent update led to the discovery of an easily exploitable vulnerability and almost $200 million lost as a result.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Nomad
3

Nomad, a cross-chain token bridge, has lost almost $200 million following a recent hack. The hack in question took place after Nomad pushed out an update that essentially made it easier for users to falsify transactions and withdraw funds that weren't theirs.

Once this exploit was discovered, word spread and hackers rushed to Nomad in a free-for-all grab. Nomad has since noted in a statement made to Coindesk that law enforcement has been contacted and an investigation into the accounts involved is ongoing.

To help further understand how a hack of this magnitude could happen, there’s an enlightening Twitter thread from Paradigm security researcher Samczun that elaborates on how users managed to swipe nearly $200 million from Nomad.

Another interesting detail, as reported by PC Gamer, is that five days prior to the Nomad hack the company had actually raised $22.4 million in a seed round with investors including the likes of Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com, and OpenSea. With this seed round, Nomad had been valued at approximately $225 million.

Several different gold tokens representing different cryptocurrencies are shown such as Bitcoin and Ripple.
© CNBC

Now that you’re caught up on what’s happening with Nomad, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Do you know anyone affected by the Nomad hack? Let us know in Chatty! For more on everything crypto also be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including how the SEC recently probed Coinbase (COIN) over US digital asset trading.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

