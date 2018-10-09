Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga hears a Whisper in the Dark next week
After a chilling prologue, Guild Wars 2 is set to launch The Icebrood Saga proper with Episode 1: Whisper in the Dark next week.
The Guild Wars Complete Collection packs a lot of fun for a relatively small price.
The showdown with the Elder Crystal Dragon, as ArenaNet reveals what's next for Guild Wars 2's Living World storyline.
Suspicious snowmen are running amok for Guild Wars 2's annual Wintersday event.
Race your colorful beetle mount against other players for a chance at a prize!
ArenaNet has taken notice of the sudden popularity of Beetle Racing in Guild Wars 2, so they're implementing it into this year's Halloween event.
Guild Wars 2 is coming off of its sixth birthday, so Shacknews took some time to catch up with Game Director Mike Zadorojny and reflect on the game's Living World story.
A writer engaged with a community member on her personal Twitter account and things unraveled from there.
The Guild Wars 2 Living World arc has entered its fourth season.
King Oswald Thorn has returned to unleash terror upon Guild Wars 2.