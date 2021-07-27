Watch the Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons First Look livestream here Tune in to see what's next for Guild Wars 2 and the upcoming End of Dragons expansion.

The most recent chapter of Guild Wars 2 has come to a close. That means it's time to move on to the next big phase of the long-running NCSoft and ArenaNet MMORPG. The Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion is on its way, though the game's developers have kept largely quiet about what this new adventure contains. That silence will be broken with today's End of Dragons livestream.

Watch the Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons First Look livestream here

The Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons First Look livestream will air on Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, with a preshow set to air one hour prior. The stream will feature an all-new trailer for the End of Dragons expansion, as well as new details on its story and features. Fans will also learn more about the upcoming elite specialization beta and hear from the developers. The full presentation can be seen on the Guild Wars 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch from the embed above.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons was originally announced last August with hopes of a 2021 release. However, the expansion was delayed to early 2022. The expansion's delay did not impact this livestream, which will still air as originally intended.

Those who want to learn more about Guild Wars 2 and the summer leading up to this livestream event can check out our recent Shacknews E5 interview. Here, we discussed the game's summer plans, as well as various events yet to come.

We'll be watching the Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons First Look livestream along with everybody else today. We'll be back later today to report on everything revealed, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest.