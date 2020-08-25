Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam in November Guild Wars 2, as well as all of its expansions, is making its way to Steam for the first time later this year.

Guild Wars 2 has been around for a long time. It's hard to believe, but NCSoft and ArenaNet have been keeping their beloved MMORPG sequel alive for eight years. Now it's time to expand the game's horizons even farther. To this point, Guild Wars 2 had been playable through its own separate launcher. But later this year, Guild Wars 2 will officially be available on Steam.

Starting in November, the full Guild Wars 2 package will be available through Valve's storefront. This includes both the Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire expansions. It also includes the full Living World narrative adventure, which is currently in the midst of The Icebrood Saga.

Now, it should be noted that there are a couple of caveats to this deal. If you have an existing Guild Wars 2 account, you won't be able to convert it to a Steam account. Likewise, you won't be able to take a Guild Wars 2 account built on Steam and convert it to any non-Steam account. However, if you're an all-new player coming into Guild Wars 2 for the first time, this might be the deal you're waiting for. And if you're new to Guild Wars 2, there's a lot for you to sink your teeth into. Beyond the full Living World narrative, there are a multitude of events to take part in, as well as fun side diversions, including Beetle Racing and the game's most recent addition: Skimmers!

There's also a bright future ahead for Guild Wars 2. The rest of the Icebrood Saga is set to play out in the months ahead. ArenaNet has also noted that the game's third expansion is currently in development.

We'll continue to keep our eye on Guild Wars 2 and what's next for the development team. In the meantime, you can check out the all-new product listing for Guild Wars 2 on Steam.