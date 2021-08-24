Guild Wars 2 Fall 2021 roadmap includes WvW revamp beta There's more than PvE and PvP updates coming to Guild Wars 2. World v. World is about to hit the next level.

Guild Wars 2 is heading towards its massive End of Dragons expansion, but NCSoft and ArenaNet are not taking things easy between now and its release. There are some big plans lined up for the next few months with ArenaNet outlining a full roadmap of events that will run from now through the arrival of End of Dragons.

There are a couple of noteworthy events to watch out for in September. On September 21, players can jump into the second Elite Specialization Beta and check out the newest forms of three more professions. Just days later, players can take a look at the next major evolution of World vs. World.

"Last month we confirmed that the WvW World Restructuring feature (a.k.a. Alliances) is in active development," reads Tuesday's post from the Guild Wars 2 website. "Today we're back to announce that we're targeting September 24 for the first week-long beta test of the system. We have a lot of work to do before then. On August 31, we'll be rolling out some substantial updates to our server infrastructure—specifically, the servers that make World vs. World possible. This new server code is going to run silently in the background for a few weeks, allowing us to stress test the system with live player data. Ideally, you shouldn't notice anything different in your WvW gameplay during this time."

Players will also get to catch up with the Living World and The Icebrood Saga stories over the next few months, which should help bring them up to speed with what's coming next. The End of Dragons expansion will not only feature an epic new story, but it'll throw in some new features, like co-op mounts and fishing, just to name a few.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons will release in February 2022 on PC. We'll keep our eye on Tyria for the latest updates, so keep it on Shacknews for more. You can also check out the Guild Wars 2 website for more information on the game's 9th-anniversary plans.