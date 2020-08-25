New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Guild Wars 2's third expansion heralds the End of Dragons

The End of Dragons is nigh and it is also the title of Guild Wars 2's third expansion, which is set to release next year.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Earlier today, the teams at NCSoft and ArenaNet announced that long-running MMORPG Guild Wars 2 would be making its way to Steam. However, that's not the only news they had for fans today. Remember when we mentioned in that story that Guild Wars 2's third expansion was currently in the works? That expansion now has a title. It's time to usher in the End of Dragons.

End of Dragons will take Guild Wars 2 players to the southern island region of Cantha. While this will be the first time that GW2 has visited the region, it is one that will ring familiar with fans of the franchise as a whole. Cantha was first introduced in the original Guild Wars, but has been shrouded in darkness and mystery since the events of the first game. Little else is known about where the story is going from here, but expect the end of The Icebrood Saga to lead in to this next adventure.

It'll be a while before players can begin their journey back to Cantha. In the meantime, anybody who owns Guild Wars 2's Path of Fire expansion will receive a new ability for their Skimmer mount. First teased on the Guild Wars 2 website two weeks ago, this new ability allows players to ride their Skimmers underwater and explore undersea environments for the first time. Simply log in to Guild Wars 2 and check your in-game mail to receive this ability.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is set to release in 2021. Look for it to release on both the Guild Wars 2 shop and also on Steam after GW2 comes to Valve's storefront in November. If you don't want to wait for the Steam version to release, you can pick up Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire for half-price between now and Friday, September 4.

