Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons reveal stream set for July More information about the third Guild Wars 2 expansion is coming soon.

It's been months since the teams at NCSoft and ArenaNet first announced Guild Wars 2's third expansion, which will be titled End of Dragons. The expansion was initially set to release sometime in 2021, but it's four months into the year and there has been no word from the MMORPG's development team. However, it looks like there's an update on the horizon. On Monday, ArenaNet announced that there will be a July 27 livestream, which will offer the first major details on the upcoming End of Dragons expansion.

This news comes in the wake of Guild Wars 2 wrapping up The Icebrood Saga with today's fifth and final episode. ArenaNet has issued a roadmap for Guild Wars 2's summer of content, leading up to the July 27 livestream reveal of the End of Dragons expansion. From the looks of that roadmap, players can expect a very different Guild Wars 2 experience leading up to the game's next big chapter. Here are the dates of interest that Guild Wars 2 players should mark down:

May 11 : Guild Wars 2 will receive a full skills and balance update across all of the game's professions and elite specializations.

: Guild Wars 2 will receive a full skills and balance update across all of the game's professions and elite specializations. May 25 : With the Guild Wars 2 story moving forward, all eight years of story content from the game's Living World storyline will be available to play for free. Episodes will be featured each week in chronological order. There will be a new meta-achievement tied to these episodes and anybody who completes it will get a special precursor weapon tied to End of Dragons.

: With the Guild Wars 2 story moving forward, all eight years of story content from the game's Living World storyline will be available to play for free. Episodes will be featured each week in chronological order. There will be a new meta-achievement tied to these episodes and anybody who completes it will get a special precursor weapon tied to End of Dragons. July 13: The Twisted Marionette boss fight will be available for the first time since The Living World's first season. The battle has been rebalanced and revamped as a special bonus event. On top of that, the new Legendary Armory will allow players to manage their legendary gear and upgrades. Add a legendary item to your Legendary Armory and it will then be available to all level 80 characters on your account.

The End of Dragons expansion will introduce players to the southern island region of Cantha. It will be the first time players have seen the region since the original Guild Wars. That's about all we know about the new expansion so far. Those hoping to learn more will have to tune in to the Guild Wars 2 Twitch channel on July 27.

The Guild Wars 2 website will have more information on today's announcements. We'll follow this story here at Shacknews and offer any updates as they come in.