NVIDIA unveils new RTX 4070 Ti, available January 5
The GPU is priced at $799 (USD) and is 'faster than the RTX 3090 Ti at almost half the power' according to NVIDIA.
The gaming vs morals study was managed by Bournemouth University researches and included 166 kids between the ages of 11 and 18.
Royal Caribbean's Tim Klauda speaks with us about why the company uses games and technology to make ships like Symphony of the Seas the ultimate entertainment destination for vacation goers.
Xbox One will not go quietly into the night.
This is an incredible moment in gaming and we can't wait to see what Nyamakop does next.
The former Creative Director of the Uncharted series speaks out on the future of big-budget single player games.
Nintendo has announced its CEO, Satoru Iwata, has passed away at the age of 55.
As expensive and confusing as it might have been, the Sega Saturn importing scene was awesome.