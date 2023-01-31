AMD Q4 2022 Gaming revenue fell 7% from prior year
The dip in Gaming segment revenue was reportedly driven by factors like lower gaming graphics sales.
AMD has shared its Q4 2022 earnings report highlighting how gaming revenue came in at $1.6 billion, falling 7 percent year-over-year and driven by “lower gaming graphics sales partially offset by higher semi-custom product revenue.”
In its guidance for 2023’s first quarter, AMD anticipates revenue to be approximately $5.3 billion, decreasing around 10 percent year-over-year. Additionally, Client and Gaming segments are expected to decline as well, and like Q4 2022, be partially offset by further Embedded and Data Center segment growth.
