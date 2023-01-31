Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

AMD Q4 2022 Gaming revenue fell 7% from prior year

The dip in Gaming segment revenue was reportedly driven by factors like lower gaming graphics sales.
AMD has shared its Q4 2022 earnings report highlighting how gaming revenue came in at $1.6 billion, falling 7 percent year-over-year and driven by “lower gaming graphics sales partially offset by higher semi-custom product revenue.”

In its guidance for 2023’s first quarter, AMD anticipates revenue to be approximately $5.3 billion, decreasing around 10 percent year-over-year. Additionally, Client and Gaming segments are expected to decline as well, and like Q4 2022, be partially offset by further Embedded and Data Center segment growth.

For more on AMD’s earnings results, be sure to read through the full report. To catch up with other earnings news, check out our previous coverage of Electronic Arts (EA) which shared its Q3 2023 earnings report with Electronic Arts earnings results missing revenue expectations, and Electronic Arts lowering its full year revenue guidance below expectations as well.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

