AMD Q4 2022 Gaming revenue fell 7% from prior year The dip in Gaming segment revenue was reportedly driven by factors like lower gaming graphics sales.

Gaming segment revenue was $1.6 billion, down 7% year-over-year driven by lower gaming graphics sales partially offset by higher semi-custom product revenue. Operating income was $266 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $407 million or 23% a year ago. The operating income and margin decreases were primarily due to lower graphics revenue.

For the first quarter of 2023, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million, a decrease of approximately 10% year-over-year. Year-over-year the Client and Gaming segments are expected to decline, partially offset by Embedded and Data Center segment growth. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 50% in the first quarter of 2023.

