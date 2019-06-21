Bugsnax might not be a horror game but development bugs tell a different story
It's a wonder the developers at Young Horses didn't take Bugsnax in a different direction when they saw these bugs.
It's a wonder the developers at Young Horses didn't take Bugsnax in a different direction when they saw these bugs.
The first ever global game developers conference is being live streamed in multiple languages right now. Here's how to watch.
We caught up with Epic Games at GDC 2019 to talk about the crossplay services and how they plan to make them available to everyone.
There's a story to follow in Valfaris, but the game's producer let us know at GDC 2019 that even that takes a backseat to the high-quality action gameplay.
Jetstream is an intriguing puzzle game we came across while exploring GDC 2019 and we spoke with one of the game's developers about it.
Following the release of the Heretic demo at GDC 2019, we caught up with Lucas Meijer to talk about how developers can blend reality and illusion with the Unity engine.
The Epic Online Services tool suite that powers the multiplayer hit that is Fortnite is now being made available by Epic Games for free.
Layoffs are an unfortunate reality of the video game industry. Get back in the groove by checking out this massive list of game development jobs in 2019.
AdHoc Studio will focus on interactive narrative adventures like Telltale, but also look at Netflix's Bandersnatch as inspiration.
Vivox, the entity behind 3D positional voice tech in games like Fortnite and PUBG, is now under the Unity Technologies umbrella.