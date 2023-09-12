Game developers react to Unity Engine's new pricing changes
The announcement of Unity Runtime Fees has caused a stir amongst developers.
This morning, Unity released a blog post informing users of an important update coming to its engine: Runtime Fees. These fees will be charged to developers whose games cross a specific revenue and install threshold, siphoning away a portion of their earnings. The news quickly spread among the game developer community, with many having overwhelmingly negative reactions to the announcement.
The news from Unity was enough to elicit reactions from developers in both indie and AAA spaces. This includes Thirsty Suitors Director Chandana Ekanayake, who quoted an opinion piece from Insert Credit that urges developers not to use the Unity Engine for their projects. Rami Ismail aired his frustrations as well, stating that it’s highly unlikely that any video game developers were consulted before this decision was finalized.
According to the Unity blog post, the Runtime Fees will apply to games developed with Unity Personal and Unity Plus that have made $200,000 USD in the past 12 months and have at least 200,000 lifetime installs. For Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise, the fees apply to games that have made $1,000,000 USD and surpassed 1,000,000 downloads in that period.
Unity provided some clarifications in a statement provided to Axios. If a player were to uninstall a game and then reinstall it at a later point, that would count as two unique installs towards the developer’s threshold. Many have pointed this out as something that can be weaponized against developers by bad actors. Unity has also clarified that the fees will not apply to charity games and bundles.
With such a strong negative reaction across the board, and several developers stating their intentions to switch to different engines, it feels like only a matter of time before Unity provides a statement on the situation. We’ll be sure to update this article with any additional information once it’s shared.
So apparently now Unity is planning to start charging developers whenever a game using Unity is downloaded.
https://blog.unity.com/news/plan-pricing-and-packaging-updates
There’s all sorts of conditions like it has to be X number of installs after Y amount of revenue but if folks on Twitter are reading this right, there are circumstances where you’d need to pay money because someone out there has decided to reinstall your game they paid you for ages ago.
Some good points why this can be a bad idea
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/unity-is-adding-a-royalty-fee-based-on-the-number-of-times-a-game-is-installed/
Looks like the fee is something like $0.15/install and perhaps it's unlikely that a bunch of people will spontaneously install your old games, but really the issue is that it exists at all. You paid your fees to Unity or whatever and now the mere continued existence of your game might cost you money you weren't planning on spending.
I kinda think they did this announcement on an iPhone launch day so it would get buried in the press.
The Death of Unity:
https://www.gamedeveloper.com/business/the-death-of-unity
What has happened? Across the last few years, as John Riccitiello has taken over the company, the engine has made a steady decline into bizarre business models surrounding an engine with unmaintained features and erratic stability.
Same guy that was CEO of EA
Riccitiello returned to EA to serve as CEO from February 2007 to March 2013,[10][12][13] when the board of directors accepted his resignation because of the company's financial performance
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Riccitiello#Career
https://twitter.com/stephentotilo/status/1701679721027633280
"I got some clarifications from Unity regarding their plan to charge developers per game install (after clearing thresholds)
- If a player deletes a game and re-installs it, that's 2 installs, 2 charges
- Same if they install on 2 devices
- Charity games/bundles exempted from fees"
That is totally INSANE :( , I really don't want to them to go under for we need competition against the other engines.
I would rather they try and catch up to UE5 then focus on this stuff, I am not sure this is going to increase you market share or new leads :( .
Maybe they are hurting financially and want to basically make rent from all the existing Unity games.
Regardless I think this is going to piss off a lot of shops and individuals.
To me this sounds like the sort of thing you do when you've achieved vendor lock-in.
Unity is used for tons of shit and it's nontrivial to switch to something else so just put the screws to everyone and make more money.
The hell of it is I remember the Dear Esther developers (The Chinese Room) moving *to* Unity to get *away* from the Source engine because the then-necessary fees to the Havok physics engine were preventing them from putting the game on more platforms. The Vampire Survivors guys just got done porting their game from whatever web based bullshit to Unity because the web based bullshit was preventing them from putting the game on more platforms. Now Unity is on its way to becoming a problem.
I also kinda get the impression that Unity is/was the engine you used on lower budget titles or games where cross platform across mobile was a benefit. And that it was a go-to if you had like a 2D game. If you want the best graphics and performance you go with Unreal but it'll cost you since you'll need C++ programmers if you're changing the engine at all. UnrealScript goes some of the distance but it's a more hardcore engine than Unity.
Unity is in .NET/Mono and lets you use C# programmers and the origin story I've always heard is that they were trying to make middleware (think: game mod code) and they made an engine to show how to use it. The engine and middleware combo proved more valuable than the middleware since their examples ran on desktop and mobile so they switched gears but it also means for years they were saddled with an engine that had bad day-one design decisions because it wasn't intended to be used in a production scenario. I think they've hammered a lot of that out over the years but still there's a reason you don't associate it with graphics powerhouses.
Granted, all of the above is from the perspective of me, a guy who dabbles in getting stuff to build but has never worked on a real commercial title, so the real game devs on here are welcome to point out if I'm wrong about something.
"If a player deletes a game and re-installs it, that's 2 installs, 2 charges"
That's complete fucking madness, like I've uninstalled/reinstalled games just to free up disk space before now (the early days of Modern Warfare patches where it'd download like.. 130GB AGAIN on top of the installed size springs to mind here), the notion of CHARGING THE DEVELOPERS OF THE GAME I REINSTALL when I do that...
the fuck.
what in the actual fuck.
Straight up 1980s cocaine businessman thought process.
Well there is a threshold - for Unity Personal and Plus (and I have no idea what all the levels mean) it's 200k installs (ever) or $200k over the previous 12 months. For Pro and Enterprise it's 1M installs (ever) or $1M over the previous 12 months.
At the very least it really puts a hurt on the idea that Unity is a simple engine to work with, license-wise, since now you'll have to figure out if people are still installing your game, if those installs came from charity sites, can you afford to do sales now that you're paying per install, etc.
Also the article kallanta links to above alludes to the idea that Epic also changes their EULA to change the licensing terms but they're not retroactive. If they were to make a change like this it would just be on new titles going forward, not retroactive to old games.
The real interesting thing is going to see if they cancel or modify their plans in the face of backlash or if they just say fuck it like Reddit and push through it.
