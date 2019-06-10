Metal: Hellsinger is marrying face-melting heavy metal rhythm with FPS in 2021
Rhythm and gibs come together as Metal: Hellsinger brings an original heavy metal soundtrack that gets stronger as you slay enemies in time to it.
Cosmic horror game Moons of Madness gets October 22 PC release, with consoles set to release in 2020.
It's not an April Fools joke anymore, as Shacknews talks to Funcom about Conan Chop Chop and creating a Conan game for all levels of players.
Get ready to lose your mind while isolated on a Mars base a million miles from home.
The April Fool's trailer that Funcom shared for Conan Chop Chop wasn't a joke after all.
It looks like progress on Conan Unconquered is ahead of schedule, as the publishers have just announced that the game will launch earlier than expected—one day earlier, to be precise.
Check out Funcom's massive RPG without paying a dime by playing Conan Exiles for free in the upcoming Steam Free Weekend.
Petroglyph is breaking new ground with Conan Unconquered, the first real-time strategy game set in the world of Conan the Barbarian.
Conan Exiles developer Funcom struck a partnership with Legendary Entertainment and Herbert Properties LLC to bring new Dune games to life.
Funcom teased a new Conan game earlier this week. The countdown has ended and Conan Unconquered has been revealed.