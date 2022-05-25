Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dune: Spice Wars roadmap teases multiplayer & new faction this summer

It looks like Shiro Games and Funcom have a whole bunch of excellent updates coming on their early access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars this summer.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Dune: Spice Wars has been out in Steam Early Access since the end of April, inviting players to take on its 4X/real-time strategy hybrid take on the Dune universe, and Shiro Games and Funcom are already sharing some ambitious plans for content expansions this coming summer. They put out an early access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars and it teases multiplayer and a new faction coming in the next few months ahead.

Shiro Games and Funcom shared the Dune: Spice Wars early access roadmap via a recent Steam developer blog. There are quite a few things on the map for updates ahead in the game, but the most prominent details are that of multiplayer and a new faction. Shiro Games has confirmed that multiplayer will be released in the next update that has been confirmed to be coming sometimes this summer. With it, up to four players will be able to engage in a single game. Shiro also confirmed that a second update will be launching this summer and that one will bring the next unrevealed faction to the game, as well as a new condition for victory.

The early access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars has multiplayer and a new faction on the slate for immediate updates this coming summer.
The early access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars has multiplayer and a new faction on the slate for immediate updates this coming summer.

Shiro Games has even more content that it confirmed is coming, but doesn’t have a release window just yet. For one, new structures and units will be implemented that take better advantage of traversal through the skies and sands of Dune. Spaceports and ships were teased as part of it and should allow players to diversify their settlements and armies. Moreover, Shiro has teased an expansion of the roles of councilors. Not only will you be able to benefit from their perks, but you’ll also be able to deploy them as powerful units on the map to turn the tide of battle and progression.

We thoroughly enjoyed our first taste of Dune: Spice Wars when it first launched in Steam Early Access. With so much more to look forward to this summer, stay tuned for more details and updates as they become available here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola