Dune: Spice Wars roadmap teases multiplayer & new faction this summer It looks like Shiro Games and Funcom have a whole bunch of excellent updates coming on their early access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars this summer.

Dune: Spice Wars has been out in Steam Early Access since the end of April, inviting players to take on its 4X/real-time strategy hybrid take on the Dune universe, and Shiro Games and Funcom are already sharing some ambitious plans for content expansions this coming summer. They put out an early access roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars and it teases multiplayer and a new faction coming in the next few months ahead.

Shiro Games and Funcom shared the Dune: Spice Wars early access roadmap via a recent Steam developer blog. There are quite a few things on the map for updates ahead in the game, but the most prominent details are that of multiplayer and a new faction. Shiro Games has confirmed that multiplayer will be released in the next update that has been confirmed to be coming sometimes this summer. With it, up to four players will be able to engage in a single game. Shiro also confirmed that a second update will be launching this summer and that one will bring the next unrevealed faction to the game, as well as a new condition for victory.

Shiro Games has even more content that it confirmed is coming, but doesn’t have a release window just yet. For one, new structures and units will be implemented that take better advantage of traversal through the skies and sands of Dune. Spaceports and ships were teased as part of it and should allow players to diversify their settlements and armies. Moreover, Shiro has teased an expansion of the roles of councilors. Not only will you be able to benefit from their perks, but you’ll also be able to deploy them as powerful units on the map to turn the tide of battle and progression.

We thoroughly enjoyed our first taste of Dune: Spice Wars when it first launched in Steam Early Access.