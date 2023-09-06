Dune: Spice Wars comes out of early access next week The spice must flow, and it will when Dune: Spice Wars exits early access for its Version 1.0 launch this September.

Back in April 2022, Shiro Games blew us away in the midst of the Dune craze with a new 4X real-time strategy in Dune: Spice Wars. The game has been in early access since, but it’s about to go full-scale this month. Shiro Games and Funcom have announced that Dune: Spice Wars is ready to exit early access. It will be getting its Version 1.0 release next week alongside final features and fixes for the game’s official launch.

Shiro Games and Funcom announced the details of Dune: Spice Wars’ Version 1.0 release date in a Steam developer blog post on September 6, 2023. Dune: Spice Wars is officially set to leave early access and kick off its 1.0 launch on September 14, 2023. With the release of Version 1.0 for Dune: Spice Wars, the game will also welcome House Ecaz as the sixth playable faction of the game. House Ecaz are a political bunch, dealing in art and culture to gain the absolute highest tiers of political power. Their nature allows them to wield a heavy hand over Arrakis politics before the first shot is even fired.

Dune: Spice Wars will come out of early access on September 14, 2023 with the launch of its sixth playable faction: House Ecaz.

Source: Shiro Games

With the arrival of House Ecaz on September 14, 2023, Dune: Spice Wars will officially be launched out of early access. It has come a long way since its original early access release in which only three main factions were playable. We still enjoyed it back in April 2022 during a preview. However, the game has expanded to almost double the content we saw back then. There will still be plenty to explore if you’ve spent some time away from the game.

Ornithopter scouting, military battles, sand worms, and political intrigue await as Dune: Spice Wars heads into its 1.0 release. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates on the game leading up to and after its release date.