Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments free on Epic Games Store now
Next week, the Epic Games Store will add Just Cause 4 to its free game rotation, so don't sleep on this installment of goodies.
Next week, the Epic Games Store will add Just Cause 4 to its free game rotation, so don't sleep on this installment of goodies.
Frogwares has issues a statement claiming that Focus Home is pulling their games and withholding title IDs following the dissolvement of their publishing agreement.
Learn how to mark quest locations on your map so you can find things easier in The Sinking City.
Learn which skills you should unlock first as you play through The Sinking City.
Learn how to get around quickly using the fast travel system in The Sinking City.
Learn how to raise your Sanity level after encountering strange things in The Sinking City.
Frogwares' latest tale blends the deductive skills of Sherlock Holmes with Lovecraftian horror. But, is this tale worth telling? Our review.
Frogware's upcoming Lovecraftian horror game, The Sinking City, will come to the Nintendo Switch.
The Lovecraftian investigation game The Sinking City look s even spookier than before,
In this trailer, the lead character has a close shave with madness.