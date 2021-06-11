Frogwares' Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets cinematic trailer This story-driven thriller brings new life to the legend of the legendary detective.

Fans of nineteenth-century mystery and crime-solving have likely been following the progress of the various Sherlock Holmes games produced by developer Frogwares over the years. The newest entry in the long-running video game series jumps all the way back to the earliest days of the legendary detective. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will follow a 21-year old Holmes as he gets a start on his career. Frogwares has just released an all-new cinematic trailer for the game today to keep the hype train rolling ahead of its release later this year.

The game’s Steam Store page offers the setup for those who may not be familiar with Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic stories or are new to Frogwares games.

As Sherlock, your legacy is written by the decisions you make in this open-world detective adventure. Deception, violence, and deduction are just a few resources in your arsenal—your mysterious companion and sounding board, Jon, is another. Whether you choose brute force to solve problems or stay one step ahead of your enemies by using your wits to spot vulnerabilities, you decide what each situation demands as you hone your investigative skills. It’s time to confront your past so you can become the legend you’re destined to be.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will launch later this year on a variety of platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and PC. The PC version will be available through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. For an in-depth take on what to expect at release, be sure to check out the hands-on preview from our own T.J. Denzer.