Frogwares becomes sole publisher of The Sinking City

After lengthy legal issues, Frogwares will be bringing The Sinking City back to digital storefronts.
Donovan Erskine
Frogwares
1

Shortly after the release of The Sinking City in 2019, the game became the focal point of legal disputes between developer Frogwares and publisher Nacon. The back and forth dispute eventually saw The Sinking City pulled from digital platforms, but it’s finally set to make a return soon. Frogwares has announced that it’s now the sole publisher of The Sinking City, and that it’ll be coming back to storefronts soon.

Frogwares announced the news in a statement to the official Twitter/X page for The Sinking City.

The main character of The Sinking City looking up at a tall building.

Source: Frogwares

Frogwares further clarifies that the latest version of The Sinking City will be coming to all platforms, including PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, PC users will not be able to access their old saves in the game’s new version. That said, players will have the option to resume playing the old version of the game if they wish to finish their previous playthrough. This option will be available until February 28, 2024.

With Frogwares in full control of The Sinking City, one of the more bizarre developer/publisher disputes in recent memory has concluded. For our thoughts on the game, consider checking out our review of The Sinking City from 2019.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

