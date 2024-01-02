Frogwares becomes sole publisher of The Sinking City After lengthy legal issues, Frogwares will be bringing The Sinking City back to digital storefronts.

Shortly after the release of The Sinking City in 2019, the game became the focal point of legal disputes between developer Frogwares and publisher Nacon. The back and forth dispute eventually saw The Sinking City pulled from digital platforms, but it’s finally set to make a return soon. Frogwares has announced that it’s now the sole publisher of The Sinking City, and that it’ll be coming back to storefronts soon.

Frogwares announced the news in a statement to the official Twitter/X page for The Sinking City.



Source: Frogwares

Folks, we got some big news! Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City on all platforms! We're happy to finally put this whole thing behind us, and we look forward to sharing more news about the future of the franchise very soon.

Frogwares further clarifies that the latest version of The Sinking City will be coming to all platforms, including PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, PC users will not be able to access their old saves in the game’s new version. That said, players will have the option to resume playing the old version of the game if they wish to finish their previous playthrough. This option will be available until February 28, 2024.

With Frogwares in full control of The Sinking City, one of the more bizarre developer/publisher disputes in recent memory has concluded. For our thoughts on the game, consider checking out our review of The Sinking City from 2019.