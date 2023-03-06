Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened gets new April 2023 release date After previously being delayed due to the war in Ukraine, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is now set to release later this April.

Back in February, Frogwares announced that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened was delayed due to “continual interruptions” including missile attacks as the studio is based in Ukraine which is currently embattled in a war against invading Russian forces. An updated release date wasn’t shared at the time, but today it was revealed that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is now set to release in April 2023.

More specifically, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will be released on April 11 for platforms including Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to a new release date trailer, it was noted that pre-orders are open now for all platforms except Switch, with Switch pre-orders launching at a later date. Anyone who pre-orders the game will get The Sleuth’s Attire Cosmetic Set for free.

For those unfamiliar with the game, the release trailer includes the following description:

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is a Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes detective horror adventure. The game acts as a continuation of young Sherlock’s story with Holmes and Watson undertaking their first major case together. An Eldritch god-obsessed cult is making moves in the shadows to bring about a world-altering prophecy and it’s up to the young detective duo to thwart their plans.



This is a creative take on what horror-filled and reality-breaking events could have met our heroes at such a crucial point in their lives to go on and shape them into the characters we all know they become. Delve into the trauma and fear that cements their friendship for good and the revelations that break Sherlock’s mind to create the flawed and haunted genius he is destined to be.



Originally released in 2006, The Awakened is a full remake and substantial rewrite being rebuilt and redesigned from the ground up to run in Unreal Engine 4.

Now that you’re caught up with the release date for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including Frogwares initially delaying Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened following Russian attacks on Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government seeking to limit the distribution of Atomic Heart in Ukraine.