Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened gets new April 2023 release date

After previously being delayed due to the war in Ukraine, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is now set to release later this April.
Morgan Shaver
Frogwares
Back in February, Frogwares announced that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened was delayed due to “continual interruptions” including missile attacks as the studio is based in Ukraine which is currently embattled in a war against invading Russian forces. An updated release date wasn’t shared at the time, but today it was revealed that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is now set to release in April 2023.

More specifically, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will be released on April 11 for platforms including Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to a new release date trailer, it was noted that pre-orders are open now for all platforms except Switch, with Switch pre-orders launching at a later date. Anyone who pre-orders the game will get The Sleuth’s Attire Cosmetic Set for free.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened promo image showing Sherlock Holmes facing forward amid a foggy, grey landscape
For those unfamiliar with the game, the release trailer includes the following description:

Now that you’re caught up with the release date for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including Frogwares initially delaying Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened following Russian attacks on Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government seeking to limit the distribution of Atomic Heart in Ukraine.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

