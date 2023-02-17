Frogwares delays Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened following Russian attacks on Ukraine Frogwares has released a video highlighting the real-world issues that led to a new delay.

Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes series has been running since the early 2000s, and is set to receive a new installment with Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. This remake of the 2007 game was due to launch this month, but has been delayed. The Ukrainian game studio has seen massive production hurdles as a result of Russian bombings in Ukraine, which led to the delay.

Frogwares released a video on its YouTube channel to not only announce the delay, but give audiences a clear look at what’s happening in the studio’s home country. We see that electric blackouts as a result of Russian attacks have led to long stretches where the developers can’t work on the game. The repeated attacks have led the Ukrainian government to introduce scheduled blackouts in order to conserve power.

In the description of the video, Frogwares provides some insight to what’s been happening at the studio over the past several months.

We had been trying so hard to make our planned release window, but the continual interruptions to power on top of the frequent missile attacks since October meant we had to replan and reschedule almost every month. We’re now at the spot we’re the game is content complete so we need to move into doing final QA, polishing and launch setup. To say we are tired of how much all this has derailed our day to day work since the start of winter is an understatement. But we’re doing our best to push on. Once we feel we are maybe a month away from release, we’ll be able to announce our full release date with an exact day.

Frogwares doesn’t currently have a new release date for its remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. We’ll continue to monitor the situation, as well as the impact that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have on the video game industry.