Frogwares delays Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened following Russian attacks on Ukraine

Frogwares has released a video highlighting the real-world issues that led to a new delay.
Donovan Erskine
1

Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes series has been running since the early 2000s, and is set to receive a new installment with Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. This remake of the 2007 game was due to launch this month, but has been delayed. The Ukrainian game studio has seen massive production hurdles as a result of Russian bombings in Ukraine, which led to the delay.

Frogwares released a video on its YouTube channel to not only announce the delay, but give audiences a clear look at what’s happening in the studio’s home country. We see that electric blackouts as a result of Russian attacks have led to long stretches where the developers can’t work on the game. The repeated attacks have led the Ukrainian government to introduce scheduled blackouts in order to conserve power.

In the description of the video, Frogwares provides some insight to what’s been happening at the studio over the past several months.

Frogwares doesn’t currently have a new release date for its remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. We’ll continue to monitor the situation, as well as the impact that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have on the video game industry.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

