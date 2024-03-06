The Sinking City 2 announced for 2025 Frogwares' sequel to its 2019 action-adventure game has been revealed.

It was just a couple months ago that Frogwares secured full publishing rights to The Sinking City, the 2019 Lovecraftian game that was the source of a lengthy legal debacle with original publisher Nacon. Now, Frogwares is ready to put that noise behind them and move on to the next chapter. The Sinking City 2 has been revealed with a 2025 release window.

The Sinking City 2 was announced during today’s Xbox Partner Preview. The reveal trailer brings us back into the peculiar universe for a fresh round of scares and mystery. The game is officially described as “a Lovecraftian survival horror set in an otherworldly rendition of Arkham in the 1920s United States.”

A 2025 release will put The Sinking City 2 six years after its predecessor. The first game was infamously pulled from digital stores in 2020 over a legal battle with Nacon. Back in January, Frogwares announced that it had secured the publishing rights to The Sinking City.

The Sinking City 2 joins a growingly stacked 2025 gaming line-up. It was also one of several new games announced during the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview.