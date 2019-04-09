Fallout 76's Fallout 1st premium sub costs more than Xbox Game Pass
In a shocking twist, Bethesda has added a premium monthly sub to Fallout 76 and it costs more than Xbox Game Pass.
A recall has been issued for the Gamestop-exclusive Fallout 76 replica helmets due to mold concerns.
Fallout 76 update 1.2.1.18 is now available and here's everything you need to know about the latest update's patch notes.
Todd Howard had a few things to say about the last year at Bethesda Games Studio, and it has fans reacting to his snark.
The Fallout series finally gets a battle royale mode in Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter.
Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls Blades is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall.
The Wastelanders expansion is coming to Fallout 76 later this year and will include a host of new features.
Watch Bethesda's E3 2019 live stream here and get your butts ready for Doom Eternal to steal the show.
Repair Kits, the ProSnap Deluxe Camera, and the new Bucket List quest arrive in the latest Fallout 76 Wild Appalachia update version 8.5 patch notes.
The latest Fallout 76 patch takes players down a mysterious road, as they hunt a mythical creature called the Sheepsquatch.