New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Fallout 4 has reached over 100k concurrent Steam players following the TV series

Fallout 76, New Vegas, and other titles have also seen exponential boosts in play.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bethesda
12

It’s no secret that interest in Fallout has skyrocketed on the back of the Amazon Prime Video TV series. Its first season drew massive praise and helped a Season 2 get greenlit without any issue. It’s also had a hefty effect on the existing games. Since the Fallout TV series launch, most Fallout games, and especially Fallout 4, have seen massive boosts in concurrent player numbers. Fallout 4 reached over 160,000 on Steam last week, and Fallout 76 and New Vegas have seen similar boosts in attention.

The popularity of the Fallout series can be seen over on SteamDB where many of the available games have spiked in popularity since the beginning of April. Where Fallout 4 was sitting around 21,000 players on April 11, 2024 before the debut of the series, it reached a peak of 164,190 on April 21 after the series had aired. Fallout 76 was sitting at around 11,000 players before the series and found its way to 73,368 on April 21. Even Fallout: New Vegas had itself a nice little resurgence, sitting at around 6,000 before the show and climbing to 43,632 on April 21.

Fallout TV series with Lucy and Hank MacLean
The Fallout TV series won the hearts of new and old fans alike with its solid story, excellent characters, and faithfulness to the source material.
Source: Amazon Prime Video

Keep in mind that the numbers posted above are only numbers for the vanilla games on Steam. It doesn’t include modded games, versions bought on GOG, those played via Xbox Backwards Compatibility or via the PlayStation Plus Extra collection, and other platforms, which probably account for a few thousand more players across all of them. Safe to say, Fallout has players and fans’ attention again. And why not? Season 1 of the Amazon TV Series came out swinging, remaining faithful to the series while delivering a solid narrative full of interesting characters on its own.

With Season 2 of Fallout already greenlit and in the works, we’ll look forward to more Fallout TV goodness. Maybe in the meantime, Bethesda could make versions of Fallout 1, 2, 3, and/or New Vegas playable on modern consoles? Stay tuned for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 22, 2024 10:08 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Fallout 4 has reached over 100k concurrent Steam players following the TV series

    • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 22, 2024 12:24 PM

      Can't wait for the re-release later this week so I can join their ranks on console.

      • breadsticks legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 22, 2024 12:24 PM

        I like playing survival Fo4 - really hoping they improved stability in the city though

      • snot3353 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 22, 2024 1:38 PM

        I installed FO4, all the DLC and a mod collection of 700+ mods a couple weeks ago.

        I made it about 15 hours of play time before I gave up. That game has not aged well.

        • eatstheramen
          reply
          April 22, 2024 2:51 PM

          Damn, I'm enjoying far harbor. There are some nagging bits, mostly wanted to get familar with the controls and before patch and Fallout London mod hits.

          • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 22, 2024 4:53 PM

            Far Harbor is excellent. I even liked the odd cyberspace puzzle sections. They didn't succeed 100%, but I liked the use of base-building mechanics to innovate on gameplay.

            • eatstheramen
              reply
              April 22, 2024 5:15 PM

              I mentioned my character in another post, but since this I've gotten a couple more levels and he's now sponsored by icy hot. I am lighting people on fire then freezing them with either random chance or a crit (i can save two) freezing switch blade.

              • eatstheramen
                reply
                April 22, 2024 5:20 PM

                Oh and I'm using no mods. I didn't realize there was 700+. The only one I really considered was the one that speeds up area loading, but I now just read shacknews in the steam browser while waiting for areas to load.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 22, 2024 2:56 PM

          it didn't age well on release day

        • redshak legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 22, 2024 3:00 PM

          To be fair it is like a decade old

          • dajir legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 22, 2024 5:11 PM

            Is that fair? I mean for one have games changed that much, and even if they have you really consider it that difficult to play a game that is a decade old?

        • the city legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 22, 2024 4:59 PM

          consider trying it without mods?

          i feel like mods usually throw off the aesthetic / feel of games. maybe this pack is reasonably complete but otherwise i'm often more keen to have a lower fidelity but more consistent experience that minimizes disruption for any kind of vibe / immersion the creators were aiming for

          • dajir legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 22, 2024 5:12 PM

            I agree with this. I never use mods because I want to experience the game as the designers intended and I don't tend to replay games.

            • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 22, 2024 5:13 PM

              Yes. If you're only going to play it once, do it without mods. You'll eat those bugs just like Bethesda intended, and you'll like it!

              • dajir legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 22, 2024 5:21 PM

                Thank you for your sarcasm. I suppose I'll elaborate. In my experience if the community fixes bugs they tend to make them available as patches without having to do anything meaningful to gameplay. Those pathes I would apply if it were available, but otherwise I'm probably not modifying anything.

              • the city legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 22, 2024 5:21 PM

                it's worth drawing a distinction between mods in the colloquial sense (things that 'upgrade' fidelity or add new features) and mods that fix bugs, which is not a context i commonly hear mod used in

Hello, Meet Lola