Fallout 4 has reached over 100k concurrent Steam players following the TV series Fallout 76, New Vegas, and other titles have also seen exponential boosts in play.

It’s no secret that interest in Fallout has skyrocketed on the back of the Amazon Prime Video TV series. Its first season drew massive praise and helped a Season 2 get greenlit without any issue. It’s also had a hefty effect on the existing games. Since the Fallout TV series launch, most Fallout games, and especially Fallout 4, have seen massive boosts in concurrent player numbers. Fallout 4 reached over 160,000 on Steam last week, and Fallout 76 and New Vegas have seen similar boosts in attention.

The popularity of the Fallout series can be seen over on SteamDB where many of the available games have spiked in popularity since the beginning of April. Where Fallout 4 was sitting around 21,000 players on April 11, 2024 before the debut of the series, it reached a peak of 164,190 on April 21 after the series had aired. Fallout 76 was sitting at around 11,000 players before the series and found its way to 73,368 on April 21. Even Fallout: New Vegas had itself a nice little resurgence, sitting at around 6,000 before the show and climbing to 43,632 on April 21.

The Fallout TV series won the hearts of new and old fans alike with its solid story, excellent characters, and faithfulness to the source material.

Source: Amazon Prime Video

Keep in mind that the numbers posted above are only numbers for the vanilla games on Steam. It doesn’t include modded games, versions bought on GOG, those played via Xbox Backwards Compatibility or via the PlayStation Plus Extra collection, and other platforms, which probably account for a few thousand more players across all of them. Safe to say, Fallout has players and fans’ attention again. And why not? Season 1 of the Amazon TV Series came out swinging, remaining faithful to the series while delivering a solid narrative full of interesting characters on its own.

With Season 2 of Fallout already greenlit and in the works, we’ll look forward to more Fallout TV goodness. Maybe in the meantime, Bethesda could make versions of Fallout 1, 2, 3, and/or New Vegas playable on modern consoles? Stay tuned for further updates.