Fallout 76 gets a free week to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary Bethesda also has a cavalcade of activities, giveaways, and promotions planned in celebration of Fallout throughout October.

It’s been 25 years since the first Fallout game was launched by Interplay Productions back in 1997. That’s 25 years of wandering around post-nuclear apocalyptic America. The franchise has taken players, fans, and even developers on some wild journeys full of highs and lows through the years and, for better or worse, is still survived by Fallout 76. In fact, in celebration of its anniversary, Bethesda is letting would-be players dip their toes into the game for free for a week in addition to other Fallout festivities throughout October.

Bethesda announced the details of its Fallout 25th anniversary plans with a roadmap posted on the Bethesda Studios Twitter on October 3, 2022. The fun begins with a Prime Gaming Giveaway. From October 3 to November 1, 2022, Amazon Prime Members can claim a free Fallout 76 Windows Store code. Just make sure your Amazon Prime account is linked up to your Twitch account to take advantage of Prime Gaming rewards. It’s no biggie if you don’t have Amazon Prime, though, because you can also try Fallout 76 for free on any platform from October 4 to October 11.

The roadmap for the Fallout 25th anniversary celebration includes a wealth of Fallout 76 in-game content, including a free week.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

That’s not all there is to Bethesda’s Fallout 76 anniversary plans. The entire month of October has goodies in store both in-game and out. From October 4 to October 18, Fallout 76 players can enjoy a new Invaders From Beyond in-game event. There’s also a P.A.L.S. questionnaire you can take if you can’t decide which faction appeals to you in the game. Meanwhile, on October 7, the Fallout community team will do a livestream celebration of the franchise with further fun planned. You can check out the full roadmap on Bethesda’s site.

Fallout 76 had a rough start, but has shaped up quite a bit from where it was with expansions like The Pitt. If you’re curious to see where it’s at now, this next week would be prime time to see with the free week and free codes for Amazon Prime subscribers.