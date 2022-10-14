Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 14: Fallout celebrates 25 years

It's been an amazing 25 years for the Fallout franchise. It had its humble beginnings and quickly grew into a gaming phenomenon, one that continues today with Fallout 76 and has inspired a lot of offshoots and imitators. This week, Fallout turned 25 and there are a lot of sales to celebrate. Fallout 25th Anniversary Sales are happening right now on Steam, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical.
Catch up with everything you loved about Fallout. Then, if you have time, check our recent retrospective on the original that started it all.
Elsewhere, we have a first discount on the Steam version of Stray. Activision Blizzard is gearing up for the release of Modern Warfare 2 with deals on Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War. There are some great bundles over on Humble Bundle, while the Humble Store is offering the best from WB Games. And GOG.com has the best from Devolver Digital, which includes an increased discount if you build your own bundle.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Total War: Warhammer 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming until 11/1 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Darkwood - FREE until 10/20
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove - FREE until 10/20
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of October, select from the following games: Severed Steel, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Death and Taxes, Summer in Mara, Defend the Rook, Obsidian Prince, Luck be a Landlord, Perfect Heist 2, Hunting Simulator 2: Bear Hunter Edition, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, Siege the Day, The Escapists Double Pack, Elderborn, Godstrike, Mayhem in Single Valley, PC Building Simulator, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Super Blood Hockey. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Fallout 76 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Walking Dead Seasons 1+2 + 400 Days [Steam] - $1.00 (96% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $20.15 (66% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $15.00 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.95 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $32.39 (35% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $19.99 (33% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $44.72 (36% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.95 (57% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Capcom Publisher Sale.
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.34 (78% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth [Ubisoft] - $6.67 (78% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
GamesPlanet
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [Steam] - $12.99 (57% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.99 (78% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Devolver Digital Publisher Sale
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $14.99 (25% off)
- Disc Room - $7.59 (50% off)
- More from the GOG.com Devolver Digital Publisher Sale. You can also build your own bundle from the titles featured (including Cult of the Lamb) and increase your discount by 5-8%.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - FREE from Prime Gaming until 11/1 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Painkiller Black Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FALL18 to say 18% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $42.74 (39% off)
- Fallout 25th Anniversary Sale
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.61 (72% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $5.61 (72% off)
- Fallout Classics Collection [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Fallout 25th Anniversary Sale.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $41.99 (16% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $20.64 (66% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- KeyWe [Steam] - $13.06 (48% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Deathloop, Monster Train: First Class Collectors Edition, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Disciples: Liberation, Maid of Sker, Epic Chef, Railroad Corporation, and Golf Gang. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 for Spacebase DF-9, Double Fine Adventure, Broken Age (w/soundtrack), 140, THOTH, GNOG, Brutal Legend, Massive Chalice, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Psychonauts, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, and Gang Beasts, along with coupons for iam8bit and the Day of the Devs VIP Pass. These activate on Steam, but Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin requires a VR headset.
Pay $12 for Chronicon, Mordhau, River City Girls, Song of Iron, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Mortal Kombat 11, along with coupons for River City Girls 2, River City Girls Zero, and the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle. Pay $23 or more to also receive Chivalry 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition (w/Siege of Dragonspear and Faces of Good and Evil), Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition, and Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Complete Adventures, along with a coupon for MythForce. Pay $20 or more to also receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Warhammer: End Times Vermintide (w/Collector's Edition Upgrade). Pay $10 or more to also receive Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and various DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Collector's Edition Upgrade, Shadows Over Bgenhafen, Grail Knight Career, and Winds of Magic DLC packs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Grail Knight Cosmetic Upgrade, Outcast Engineer Career, Outcast Engineer Cosmetic Upgrade, and Forgotten Relics Pack. These activate on Steam.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Valor and Victory Sale
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Age of Empires 4 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Northgard [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Valor and Victory Sale.
- Warhammer Week
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Warhammer Week Sale.
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $35.00 (65% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition - $26.40 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Stray - $23.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Escape Academy - $15.99 (20% off)
- Fallout 25th Anniversary Sale
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout Franchise Bundle - $87.71 (64% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Fallout 25th Anniversary Sale.
- Tales of Franchise Sale
- Tales of Arise - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tales of Berseria - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tales of Symphonia - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Zestiria - $4.99 (90% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- WWE 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall - $17.99 (40% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World - $20.09 (33% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Per Aspera - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/24 @ 10AM PT)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue - $16.24 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blue Fire - $7.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
