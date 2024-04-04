Prime Gaming members can get free Fallout 76 on show's premiere date To celebrate Prime Video's new Fallout series, Prime Gaming is offering Bethesda's Fallout 76 to members for free.

The month of April is looking to be a special one for Amazon, because Prime Video is days away from premiering the first full season of the Fallout television series. This looks like an opportunity for some cross-promotion between Amazon departments, so Prime Gaming announced on Thursday that as part of its April lineup, Amazon Prime members can claim Fallout 76 for free on either PC or Xbox just in time for the show's premiere.



Source: Amazon

Amazon Prime members can begin claiming their free copy of Fallout 76 starting on Thursday, April 11. That's just in time for the show's bumped-up premiere. It's worth noting that PC users will receive a GOG.com key for the game. Fallout 76 is currently not available via GOG.com, which seems to indicate that a DRM-free version of the game will soon be available from that storefront.

That's not all that's coming for Amazon Prime members. Other free titles will be available throughout the month. Many of them will launch through the Amazon Games app, but there are some standouts like Chivalry 2 and Demon's Tilt, which will both be made free through the Epic Games Store. Amazon's Luna service will also add a dozen titles to its lineup, including the full Fortnite foursome of games (Fortnite Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing).

This is an exciting time for Fallout fans and a free copy of Fallout 76 looks to be icing on the cake. We'll keep watching for more Fallout (both game and TV show) news, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates. If you want more on the latest video game-adjacent pop culture, be sure to tune in to Pop! Goes the Culture! every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel.