Fallout TV series trailer is released from the vault Fallout's first season will feature a Vault Dweller, the Brotherhood of Steel, and a bounty-hunting Ghoul.

The bombs have fallen and the stage is now set for Prime Video's upcoming Fallout television series. Based on the hit video game franchise, Amazon MGM Studios is slated to release the full first season of Fallout in April. Of course, before that day comes, there's a trailer to watch.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell of Yellowjackets fame as a Vault Dweller stepping out into the surface world for the first time. She'll come across a bunch of different faces in her travels. That includes Maximus of the Brotherhood of Steel (Emancipation's Aaron Kotar), a bounty-hunting Ghoul (Walton Goggins, who finds himself in his latest video game adaptation), and a host of other colorful characters. Viewers will also be treated to many sights that will be familiar to Fallout fans, including the vault interiors filled with Vault Boy motivational posters, a surface world filled with danger, and even some very good doggos.

Amazon MGM Studios, in conjunction with Kilter Films and the team at Bethesda Game Studios, has been hard at work on the Fallout series since before its official reveal back in July 2020. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the co-creators of Westworld, are working as executive producers with Nolan stepping into the director's chair for the show's first three episodes.



Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Fallout was originally scheduled to come to Prime Video on April 12, but Thursday's trailer revealed that the show's release is being moved up a day. All eight episodes of the first season will now premiere on Thursday, April 11.