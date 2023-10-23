New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Amazon Prime's Fallout show sets April 2024 premiere date

The Los Angeles-set Fallout show will debut next spring.
Today marks the 26th Fallout Day, the date of the nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of life on Earth in the popular RPG series. As always, Fallout Day brings sales on games in the series and a fun celebration of Bethesda’s franchise. This particular anniversary comes with a special announcement in the world of Fallout. Amazon Prime’s Fallout show has officially been given an April 12, 2024 release.

Amazon announced the premiere date for its Fallout series in a press release today. A new image shows a Pip Boy interface with the 4/12/24 release date displayed. Just like in the games, the Pip Boy also has tabs for Inventory, Data, Map, and Radio. The show is set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, a region that hasn’t been explored since the first Fallout game in 1997. The show stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Aaron Moten (Emancipation).

Official Pip Boy promo image for the Fallout Amazon series. It reveals the show's April 12, 2024 release date.

Source: Amazon

The Fallout series is being produced by Kilter Films, the company that also worked on Westworld and The Peripheral, the latter of which was also an Amazon Prime original. Bethesda’s Todd Howard and James Altman are serving as executive producers on the new show. The first three episodes of Fallout were directed by Jonathan Nolan, cofounder of Kilter Films and sibling of Christopher Nolan.

Fallout is the latest in a long line of upcoming video game television and movie adaptations. Amazon alone is reported to be working on adaptations of Tomb Raider, Rainbow Six, Warhammer 40,000, Mass Effect, and God of War. For more news at the intersection of video games and movies/TV, stick with Shacknews. Be sure to tune into Pop! Goes the Culture! on Thursdays for more discussions about the entertainment industry.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

