Henry Cavill to star in and produce Warhammer 40,000 series for Amazon The ex-Superman and The Witcher actor will now appear in a Warhammer adaptation.

Fans of the actor were shocked when it was revealed earlier this week that Henry Cavill would no longer be making a grand return as Superman in Warner Bros. DC Universe films, despite announcing his return to the franchise and iconic role just months ago. With his stint as Geralt in The Witcher for Netflix also in the rearview mirror, Cavill has officially set his sights on his next project. Henry Cavill will star in and executively produce a live-action series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.

The news of Henry Cavill boarding Amazon’s Warhammer series was announced by the man himself. In a lengthy post to his personal Instagram account, Cavill shared his enthusiasm over the new project. “For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life.”



Warhammer developer Games Workshop released a press release to its community to share the news with fans. Here, the developer provided quotes from Amazon leadership about the upcoming series.

“Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come.”

This comes after it was revealed that Henry Cavill’s return to the role of Superman had been canceled following a change in direction by the new head of DC films James Gunn. We’re also less than a couple of months removed from the news that Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher series, as Liam Hemsworth will take over the role. We’ll be keeping our eye on the new project, and you can expect to read any new details here on Shacknews.