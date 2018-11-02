Weekend Discussion - October 27, 2019
Gather around, Shackers. It's time for our Sunday Weekend Discussion.
Gather around, Shackers. It's time for our Sunday Weekend Discussion.
With the recent release of Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app, the Shack staff decided to list our favorite games that use Mode 7 technology. Please take a look.
Better late than never!
The Shacknews staff thinks back over the biggest highlights of their gaming careers.
This may be the closest F-Zero fans will get to an actual HD remaster of the classic N64 racing game.
Is Super Castlevania 4 a prequel, a sequel, or something else entirely? Learn the answer and 20 other secrets about the games collected in Nintendo’s Super NES Classic.
Super Mario and the raving Rabbids doesn't make much sense on paper. Here are ideas for other Nintendo mash-ups that could work better.
Show us your moves, Greg!
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says he understands why people want a new F=Zero, but he says he doesn't "really have a good idea for what's new that we could bring to F-Zero."
The 3DS Ambassador Game Boy Advance games are now live and available for download on the eShop.